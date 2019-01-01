Filmmaker Rob Cohen accused of sexual assault

The Fast and the Furious director Rob Cohen has been hit with allegations of sexual assault.

According to the Huffington Post, the 70-year-old filmmaker allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while she was unconscious, after inviting her to a business meeting to discuss a TV pilot.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, claims she began feeling “fuzzy” after dinner, went to another bar with him, and then recalled waking up naked with the director.

Cohen‘s lawyer Martin Singer denies the allegations, writing in a 13-page letter to the publication: "The proposed Story is an outrageous defamatory hit piece, making extraordinarily offensive assertions that my client engaged in heinous sexual misconduct, criminal wrongdoing, and other inappropriate behaviour, which are vehemently disputed and denied by my client.”

Earlier this year, the star's first child, transgender daughter Valkyrie Weather, went public with the accusations against her dad in a Facebook post, claiming she was abused when she was just a baby.

"When I was very young, Rob used my body for his own sexual gratification. My mother witnessed one of the assaults when I was between two and two and a half years old, and has since confirmed what she saw."

Rob denied the allegations, calling them "extremely painful" and adding: "Never ever would I harm any of my children... I pray that she will come to know the truth, and that one day in the future, we can all be whole again."