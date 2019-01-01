Daniel Craig honours 'amazing' James Bond cast and crew with drunken wrap party speech

Daniel Craig was "really drunk" as he celebrated the end of filming his final James Bond's film, No Time To Die.

The star is expected to step down from the iconic role of 007, after starring in five movies in the hit spy franchise, beginning with his debut in 2006's Casino Royale.

As the cast and crew gathered to say their goodbyes as filming for the latest instalment wrapped in Matera, southern Italy over the weekend, the 51-year-old actor paused proceedings to honour the film's cast and crew.

"I just want to say, and I am really quite drunk now so I won't go on for long, this has been the best, most wonderful experience I have ever had," Daniel gushed in video footage obtained by Britain's Sunday Mirror newspaper. "You have all done the most amazing job. I could not be more proud to work with every single one of you.

"I would like to thank you for this evening, for Barbara (Broccoli, producer), for putting it on. Thank goodness, we did this tonight."

No Time to Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, will also star Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek as Bond's adversary, while two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz is attached to reprise the role of villainous character Blofeld.

Ralph Fiennes is returning as M, Lea Seydoux as Bond's love interest Dr. Madeleine Swann, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as MI6 chief of staff Tanner, and Ben Whishaw as technological wizard Q.

Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah are among the new additions to the cast.