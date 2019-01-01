Lorna Luft shunning Judy documentary to protect mother's 'extraordinary career'

Judy Garland's daughter Lorna Luft won't watch the new biopic about her famous mother as she's incredibly protective of her "extraordinary career".

Judy features Renee Zellweger as The Wizard of Oz star, and details the actress/singer's troubled five-week residency at London's Talk of the Town nightclub, shortly before her death, aged 47, in 1969.

Speaking on British morning show Good Morning Britain, Lorna, 66, urged fans to revisit her mother's impressive body of work if they're really keen to learn more about the star.

"You know, I'm really protective of my mom's legacy and my mother's legendary career," she shared. "And I feel that if you really want to know about my mom, go see her movies and go listen to her recordings and go watch her television shows.

"By the time my mother was 37, she had made 39 movies, and she had done over 500 radio shows, 1,257 concerts... So, it was an extraordinary career."

When asked about the tragic star's well-documented battle with addiction, Luft responded: "I sit here and I think to myself that I'm the luckiest person in the world to have had her as my mom. She passed away early but what an incredible legacy that she left."

Actress Luft is one of Garland's three surviving kids, alongside actress and singer Liza Minnelli, and Joey Luft, who works predominantly behind the camera.