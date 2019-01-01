Michelle Pfeiffer broke her arm getting out of the bath

Michelle Pfeiffer broke her arm when she got out of the bath and slipped on the wet floor.

The 61-year-old actress was doing press for her new movie Maleficent: Mistress of Evil when she explained to U.S. TV show Extra that she'd suffered an injury in her hotel room.

Explaining how she suffered the break, Michelle said: "I was at a hotel and I got out (of the bath) and I saw really slippery marble floors... and I said to myself, 'Self, slippery floor, be careful'."

The new film sees Michelle work alongside Angelina Jolie, who reprises her role as the terrifying Maleficent, and Elle Fanning as Princess Aurora.

Elle was just 14 when she starred in the original Maleficent film in 2014, and watching her co-star grow up on set prompted Michelle to reflect on how she'd have done things differently growing up in Hollywood if she had the chance.

"I think I wish I had not been so frightened for the earlier part of my career," she mused. "Just in terms of learning how to adjust to being famous and losing my privacy... That part of it was hard for me, and I wish I had been a little more relaxed about it."