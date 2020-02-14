Daniel Bruhl to make directorial debut

Daniel Bruhl is gearing up to make his directorial debut.

The Captain America: Civil War actor will lead German-language comedy Next Door and serve as a producer under his Amusement Park Films banner.

According to editors at Deadline, Bruhl will also appear in the film, which will begin shooting next year. Daniel Kehlmann is writing the script.

Producer Malte Grunert announced the project at the Zurich Film Festival and described it as a "dark comedy dealing with social inequalities and gentrification," according to Variety.

No other casting details have been announced.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Bruhl added in the caption, "It's happening, a new challenge ahead. Thankful and thrilled!!!"

The post caught the attention of a number of the 41-year-old's followers, including actress Jessica Chastain, who joked: "Congrats! Guess I missed your casting call...," alongside a smiley face emoji.

Bruhl and Chastain previously appeared together in The Zookeeper's Wife, Niki Caro's 2017 war drama, which was based on Diane Ackerman's non-fiction book of the same name.

In recent years, the German-Spanish star has become known for his performances in films such as Rush, Woman in Gold, and The Cloverfield Paradox. He played Laszlo Kreizler in 2018 TV series The Alienist, a part he is set to reprise in forthcoming show, The Angel of Darkness, and is currently in the post-production stages of The King's Man, a prequel to Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman film series. The flick, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, and Djimon Hounsou, is to be released in the U.S. on 14 February 2020.