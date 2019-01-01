Angelina Jolie so 'proud' of college kid Maddox

Angelina Jolie is looking forward to the next chapter of parenthood after seeing her son Maddox leave home for university.

In a video shared last month, the 44-year-old was seen holding back the tears when she said goodbye to the 18-year-old at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea. The actress admitted later that she did an "embarrass your children ugly cry!" as she dropped him off.

Speaking at the press day for upcoming Disney film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, alongside her co-star Michelle Pfeiffer, the actresses opened up about how much they related to the movie's underlying themes of children gaining their independence.

"I just sent one off... I'm so proud of him," Jolie told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm so excited, I feel like my world expands as their world expands. I learn so much from them and I love this stage."

However, the Oscar winner admitted that, as a mother of six children of different ages, sending off her oldest to college is a "different" experience for her than it may be for other parents.

"(And) it's going to be different for different kids," she added. "Maddox was so ready."

Pfeiffer, who has two children, daughter Claudia, 26, and son John 25, admitted her "empty nest" experience was slightly more "challenging".

"It's a push and pull, because I do think a part of you feels like you're losing literally a part of your body, but you know, at the same time, what you really want for your children is for them to be incredibly independent," Pfeiffer shared. "So you've succeeded in doing what you set out to do, so you're incredibly proud, but it's hard to make that separation. For me, it was challenging."

But she admitted she has enjoyed seeing their personalities develop and flourish.

"I love how smart they are and how funny they are and their sense of humour comes out and it's really fun," Pfeiffer said.

Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theatres from 18 October.