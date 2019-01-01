Dakota Johnson launching podcast for sexual assault victims

Dakota Johnson is launching a podcast to give a voice to victims of sexual assault.

At last year's Global Citizen Festival, the 29-year-old actress gave out her phone number and encouraged women to call her and share their stories of "sexual violence, harassment, and gender based inequalities".

Now, the Fifty Shades of Grey star has compiled all of the voicemails she received, and is launching The Left Ear - a podcast compiling all the messages to raise awareness of the real-life issues women face.

Announcing the project on Instagram on Sunday, the star penned: "This is The Left Ear. A podcast where you will find the voicemails I listened to.

"To protect anonymity the voices have been slightly pitched, and any identifiers have been removed. Other than that, they have not been edited," Dakota continued. "These are real stories from real people around the world. Listening to these stories can feel very intense. So please take care of yourself if choose to listen. And I hope you do choose to listen, because listening is the most important thing you can do for someone."

Explaining the special meaning behind the title of the show, the star mused: "Your left ear is the ear closest to your heart. And by listening with your heart, you can save someone even just a little bit."

The first episode of The Left Ear is available now, with weekly instalment dropping Mondays, beginning 7 October.