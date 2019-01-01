Robert De Niro addresses Joker controversy

Robert De Niro has addressed the controversy surrounding his new movie Joker.

The comic book film follows the story of failed comedian Arthur Fleck, played by Joaquin Phoenix, who eventually becomes Batman's infamous foe, the Joker.

Critics have hailed Todd Phillips' movie as a "masterpiece", and after receiving an eight-minute standing ovation when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival, it went on to win the event's highest honour, the Golden Lion.

However, families of those killed in the 2012 mass shooting in Aurora, Colorado, recently expressed concerns that the film could inspire people to commit acts of violence, and Warner Bros. executives subsequently put out a statement insisting the movie isn't "an endorsement of real-world violence of any kind".

While walking the red carpet for the premiere of The Irishman at the New York Film Festival, De Niro was asked his views on the controversy surrounding Joker.

"I know there's controversy. I think some of the things that were being said about Warner Bros. giving money, not endorsing... I think is right. Whatever people were saying connected with the Aurora theatre or whatever organisation it was," he told Variety.

His comments come after it was revealed press had been uninvited from covering the Joker premiere at the TLC Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Saturday, amid security concerns.

Warner Bros. previously announced that Joker would not be shown at the Cinemark Aurora theatre, where James Holmes opened fire during a showing of Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises, killing 12 people and injuring 70. It was rumoured that he called himself the Joker as he was arrested, but that has since been debunked. He was sentenced to 12 life sentences without the possibility of parole in 2015.