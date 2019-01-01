Renee Zellweger had to stand just like Judy Garland for costumes to fit

Renee Zellweger had to master Judy Garland's posture for new biopic Judy because costume designer Jany Temime's outfits wouldn't fit if she stood up straight.

Temime had worked with the actress on Bridget Jones's Diary and kept in contact with her over the years, so she was thrilled when she got the call to dress her for Judy.

And Zellweger was just as excited to reteam with an old pal she knew could help her nail her portrayal of the big-screen icon.

"These costumes were on another level, and to be able to pull out one after the next and with such immaculate construction was amazing," the 50-year-old shared in the film's production notes. "Jany also fitted and built the dresses around Judy's posture, which is a little bit different to mine, the way she carried herself, and so if I stand like I stand, the dresses don't fit."

Temime went on to explain that she also dressed Zellweger in outfits she felt the real Garland might have grabbed from film sets.

"I thought to dress her as if with leftovers from the films she did, because I think lots of actresses were taking home what they wore in the films," the designer commented. "And I added my mum's Chanel bag and Hermes scarf! Even in normal life, Judy Garland looked ready for any paparazzi."

But Temime insisted the clothing only did part of the job - the rest was all Zellweger.

"She is such an incredible actress and she does Judy incredibly well. The first shot we had of her singing in her screen test, I was almost crying," she gushed.