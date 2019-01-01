Jon Watts in talks to direct third Spider-Man movie

Jon Watts is in talks to return as director of the third Spider-Man movie.

In August, bosses at Sony Pictures and Disney, the parent company of Marvel Studios, called off their Spider-Man deal after failing to agree on new co-financing and profit-sharing terms, meaning that the web-slinging hero could no longer be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

However, on Friday, they jointly announced that they had reached a new agreement so the deal they made in 2015 to share the film rights to Spider-Man was back on and they would produce a third standalone film together, set for release in July 2021.

Shortly after the agreement was announced, editors at Deadline reported that Watts was in negotiations to return as director and insisted his deal will be "wrapped soon". According to the publication, Sony and Disney turned their attention to rehiring Watts as soon as their agreement was hammered out, as his return wasn't set in stone at the time of their separation in August.

Getting Watts back in the director's chair isn't surprising given his success with the previous two instalments.

Spider-Man: Homecoming grossed $880 million (£715 million) worldwide following its release in 2017, while its follow-up Far From Home became Sony's highest-grossing film ever with takings of $1.13 billion (£918 million) earlier this year.

As part of their announcement, Sony and Disney bosses confirmed that Spider-Man, currently played by Tom Holland, would appear in a "future Marvel Studios film".

Holland celebrated the news by sharing a clip from 2013 movie The Wolf of Wall Street, in which Leonardo DiCaprio's character repeatedly yells "I'm not leaving" to a crowd of co-workers. His co-star Zendaya commented with the crying with laughter emojis, while his Avengers castmate Mark Ruffalo wrote, "Had a feeling we would see you again."