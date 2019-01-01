Filmmaker Rob Cohen speaks out on sexual assault allegations

The Fast and the Furious director Rob Cohen has issued a statement denying he sexually assaulted a woman in 2015.

Editors at the Huffington Post published allegations from a woman, dubbed 'Jane', claiming he sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious in his hotel room, after inviting her to a business meeting to discuss a TV pilot at a New York cigar lounge.

In a statement to the New York Post on Sunday, Rob denied the anonymous woman's allegation that she woke up naked after blacking out to find his face on her crotch with "his fingers inside her".

"I have never assaulted, raped, drugged or molested anyone," Cohen, 70, said in his statement, adding: "I have never belonged to any cigar club, and certainly was never there with 'Jane'. (Out of restraint, I won't reveal her real name)."

His transgender daughter Valkyrie Weather, accused him of molesting her when she was a child earlier this year, and Cohen also denied her allegations - accusing her and his ex-wife Diane Mitzner, who has supported Weather, of running a campaign to destroy him.

"This hateful campaign that my daughter is waging against me, and by her own admission only affirmed by her mother, is why this is happening to me," he fumed.

In his statement, Cohen added: "I hope and pray that the thousands of people who know me, worked with me, and/or simply fair-minded people will see that this is an untrue and unsubstantiated story, which is out there due to hateful daughter and a mother/ ex-wife.

"I still pray that my daughter can find peace and happiness, so she can release herself from this web of untruths and lies, and be able to live her life fully and hate free."

In her own comment, Weather praised Huffington Post reporters Jessica Schulberg and Sara Boboltz for their reporting of the new allegations.

"I don't owe anyone an explanation or hard evidence, Jessica and Sara did a brilliant job of that already. Whatever responsibility I felt I had is over, and it's time to move on," she said. "The only thing left to say is that Rob got it wrong: I am not hateful. I am angry."