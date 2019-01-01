Andie MacDowell approves of Margaret Qualley's relationship with Pete Davidson

Andie MacDowell approves of her daughter Margaret Qualley's "beautiful" new romance with Pete Davidson.

Andie's youngest daughter, 24, has been spotted getting close with the 25-year-old Saturday Night Live comic on numerous occasions in recent weeks, after the pair attended the Venice Film Festival together late last month.

Speaking to People at the L'Oreal fashion show at Paris Fashion Week in France on Saturday, the Groundhog Day star insisted she's happy for the pair.

"I FaceTimed with Pete the other day or no, she took a video of me to send to Pete that's what it was," she said. "She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don't want to step on her relationship too much. They have a nice relationship."

The mother-of-three shares Margaret with ex-husband, model Paul Qualley.

Her romance with Pete comes nearly a year after his whirlwind engagement to popstar Ariana Grande ended, and just months after his brief relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale earlier this year.