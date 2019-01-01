Clemence Poesy pregnant with second child

French actress Clemence Poesy is pregnant with her second child.

The Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire star unveiled an impressive baby bump at the Stella McCartney show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

Pictures obtained by Britain's Daily Mail newspaper show the 36-year-old wearing a fitted black dress, as she cradled her blossoming baby bump. The identity of the father is not known.

The guarded star gave birth to a son, Liam, in 2017 - a new arrival that was only revealed when her co-star Omar Sy let the news slip in a French radio interview. Liam's dad has also not been revealed.

The actress has refused to discuss her love life in interviews, but reportedly split from her fiance Emeric Glayse in 2016.