Helen Mirren: 'Democracy is under attack in the current political climate'

Helen Mirren is using her platform to speak out for positive change, as she believes "democracy is under attack" in the current political climate.

The Hollywood actress stars in Catherine the Great, who became Empress of Russia in 1762 and reigned until her death in 1796, in a new TV series centring on "the most powerful female monarch in history".

Speaking to Sky News, the star confessed portraying the iconic ruler inspired her to be more vocal about her own political views, as she insisted it's "terrifying" the way women are still being treated in parts of the U.S. today.

"A lot of us are half-asleep a lot of the time..." she shared, in reference to the upcoming U.S. presidential election. "Maybe at least people's attentions are going 'Oh my God... this is serious, we have to participate in this."

The star, 74, went on to explain she finds it necessary to speak out, because not everyone has the ability to do so, adding: "As actors, I know we get mocked and criticised for (speaking about politics)... But we're handed a microphone and we're allowed to speak. I'm up here sitting in front of you all with a microphone and that man sitting at the back, he doesn't have a microphone."