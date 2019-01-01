Rob Lowe: 'Demi Moore inspired me to get sober'

Demi Moore inspired her fellow Brat Pack stars to clean up and get sober, because she was such a wild child when she worked with them on films like St. Elmo's Fire.

The Ghost star has been open about her substance abuse issues and addiction in her new memoir, Inside Out, and is sober again after a relapse in 2012, as her marriage to Ashton Kutcher fell apart, but longtime pal Rob Lowe insists she was the catalyst behind a host of stars getting sober in the 1980s.

The actor, who has been sober for 29 years, tells The View, "She was the first person I ever knew that got sober; she was a huge inspiration to me.

"It was the 80s and we were all doing our thing, and I just remember thinking, 'Woah, if that girl can get sober, anybody can...' Everybody has that person in their life, where they go, 'That's a great example...' so (she was mine)."

Her sobriety inspired Lowe to check into rehab and get clean.

"I loved rehab...," he adds. "I knew that I needed answers that I didn't have... It was like going to school to learn how to live your life with tools that nobody ever taught me."