Sienna Miller claims Harvey Weinstein made her cry after 'paternal lecture'

Sienna Miller was reduced to tears when now disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein gave her a "paternal lecture" about cutting down on partying.

The actress remembered the incident in an interview with Elle U.K. magazine, telling the publication that it occurred shortly after his The Weinstein Company had bought the rights to her 2006 movie Factory Girl, in which she starred in the titular role of Edie Sedgwick.

Recalling that he "called me into his office", Sienna continued: "He sat me down, stood up, and said, 'You're not partying anymore'. It felt like a paternal lecture. He slammed the door and I burst into tears."

Weinstein is currently facing allegations of sexual misconduct against more than 70 women. The case against him will begin in a court in Manhattan, New York in January. He has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

Elsewhere in her interview with Elle U.K., Sienna discussed her co-parenting arrangement with ex Tom Sturridge for their seven-year-old daughter Marlowe, admitting: "He's at the house and he's going to stay there tonight. It's not like there's a structure for custody. We make it work. It's not conventional."

Prior to her relationship with Tom, Sienna was arguably most famous for dating Jude Law, from whom she split after discovering he was having an affair with his children's nanny.

However, the screen star added she found it difficult to make a name for herself as a serious actress, rather than just being known as "Jude Law's girlfriend".

"I fell in love with someone very famous and that became the story - it was bad timing," the 37-year-old mused. "I had an amazing time, but it would have been nice if that hadn't happened before I was known for something else. It was a battle to be seen as something else."