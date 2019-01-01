Kevin Smith praises Ben Affleck's cameo in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Kevin Smith has described Ben Affleck's cameo in the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot as "one of the best scenes in the movie".

The Argo star appeared in a number of the filmmaker's projects, such as Chasing Amy, Dogma and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, before they reportedly became estranged. However, Affleck has made a cameo as Holden McNeil, his character from 1997's Chasing Amy, in the upcoming movie, and Smith told Variety that the experience helped him "get his friend back".

"(Ben) coming back was everything," he gushed. "Not only did I get to add that character, Holden, who he played in Chasing Amy, back into the mix, but it's one of the best scenes in the movie."

The 49-year-old also added that he only wrote Affleck's cameo into the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot at the last minute.

"We didn't even have it in the flick when we started shooting. We shot it on the last day, and I wrote it like a week before wrap," Smith said.

The director previously revealed that the Justice League star didn't contact him following his near-fatal heart attack last year.

"I wouldn't call it not so great terms, but he hasn't spoken to me in years. No, I didn't hear from him after the heart attack... Maybe he didn't even hear about it. I think he probably plays a more prominent role in my mythology than I play in his mythology anymore," he sadly shared.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, which also stars Jason Mewes, Jason Lee, Brian O'Halloran, and Matt Damon, will be released in cinemas on 15 October for two days and will then be taken on a tour around the U.S. by Smith.