Michelle Pfeiffer still doubts acting ability

Michelle Pfeiffer still feels insecure about her acting abilities because she didn't receive any formal training.

The actress has more than 60 acting credits under her belt, including Scarface, The Age of Innocence, The Fabulous Baker Boys and Hairspray, as well as three Academy Award nominations and a Golden Globe win.

However, Pfeiffer still feels uncertain every time she takes on a new project and has a constant fear of being fired because she didn't have any formal training at a top performing arts school like Juilliard.

"I think it comes from not having a background of formal training, you know, in the beginning," Pfeiffer explained to Entertainment Tonight. "And I think when I started out, a lot of actors were coming out of Juilliard and I was just this young person from Orange County, kind of just getting by on my instincts purely and I think, for the longest time, I felt like it wasn't really enough and maybe didn't give me the credibility and maybe because I had to find my technique as I went along. That I didn't sort of start from a real secure place."

Despite her insecurities, the 61-year-old felt confident on the set of her new film, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, in which she got to play main antagonist Queen Ingrith. The character is the future mother-in-law of Elle Fanning's Aurora, and plans to use her son's marriage to drive a wedge between humans and fairies forever.

"I had a blast on this," she added. "I'm pretty confident with the villains now. I know where to go for that."

The sequel, also starring Angelina Jolie, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, and Imelda Staunton, hits theatres from 16 October.