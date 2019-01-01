NEWS Dame Helen Mirren doesn't believe in binary sexuality Newsdesk Share with :







The 74-year-old actress - who is married to director Taylor Hackford - believes both men and women are part of a "wonderful mix" without clear differences.



Asked about the relationship between feminism and gender identity, she said: "I came to the conclusion an awfully long time ago that there is black and there is white, and we're all somewhere in the middle in a wonderful mix of male and female.



"There is no such thing as binary sexuality, when you're male or female. I don't believe that at all."



The 'Catherine the Great' actress feels "very lucky" to be part of a profession where her peers have both strong masculine and feminine sides to them that they are not afraid to show.



She told the new issue of Radio Times magazine: "I think I was very lucky to be in my world.



"The world of acting and drama, because I think an awful lot of actors have male and female in them.



"A lot of great actors, great, masculine actors, are actually very feminine. Great heart-throbs have a very present feminine side to them. A lot of very strong female actors, have a very strong male side to them."

And Helen is a strong supporter of the trans community.



Asked about the views of the "older generation of feminists" and gender identity in relation to transgender people, she replied: "Do you mean Germaine Greer saying women are women and men are men?' 'Well, she didn't quite say that but if being a TERF [trans-exclusionary radical feminist] is not accepting that trans women are women then I'm not a TERF."