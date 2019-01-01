Helen Mirren: 'There is no such thing as male and female'

Helen Mirren doesn't believe in binary sexuality.

The Catherine the Great actress has been a vocal feminist throughout her career and a staunch supporter for women’s rights, but in a new interview she confessed she believes everyone is "somewhere in the middle" of male and female.

"I came to the conclusion an awfully long time ago that there is black and there is white, and we’re all somewhere in the middle in a wonderful mix of male and female," she told the Radio Times magazine. "There is no such thing as binary sexuality, when you’re male or female. I don’t believe that at all."

The star said the majority of actors and actresses have masculine and feminine characteristics, and confessed she thinks she has a "strong male side", adding: "I think I was very lucky to be in my world, the world of acting and drama, because I think an awful lot of actors have male and female in them.

"A lot of great actors, great, masculine actors, are actually very feminine... A lot of very strong female actors, have a very strong male side to them."

Addressing her self-proclaimed "masculine" qualities, the 74-year-old star explained: "I hate talking about my feelings, I never want to go to the doctor and I’m a brilliant map reader. I have a lot of what people might call male qualities. But I certainly look like a woman."