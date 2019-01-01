Quentin Tarantino working on war veteran novel

Quentin Tarantino is writing a novel about a war veteran who becomes jaded with Hollywood.

The director previously revealed he would be retiring once he's made 10 feature films and was planning to write plays and books instead, and he released his ninth feature, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, earlier this year.

And in a new interview with Martin Scorsese for the latest issue of DGA Quarterly magazine, he revealed that he's already been working on the first retirement project, which will follow the story of a soldier who returns to the U.S. in the 1950s after World War II.

"Right now, I'm working on a book. And I've got this character who had been in World War II and he saw a lot of bloodshed there. And now he's back home, and it's like the '50s, and he doesn't respond to movies anymore. He finds them juvenile after everything that he's been through," he explained.

The veteran then becomes inspired by the works of Japanese director Akira Kurosawa and Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini, and Tarantino said he was enjoying watching their iconic movies Seven Samurai and La Dolce Vita, respectively, as research.

"I find myself having a wonderful opportunity of, in some cases, rewatching and, in some cases, watching for the first time movies I've heard about forever, but from my character's perspective. I always like to have a good excuse for just throwing down into a pit of cinema," the 56-year-old shared.