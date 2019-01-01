Oprah Winfrey wishes she'd ended daytime talk show sooner

Oprah Winfrey regrets not ending her iconic daytime talk show sooner before launching her TV network.

The TV personality fronted The Oprah Winfrey Show from 1986 to 2011, and took on extra responsibilities when she founded the Oprah Winfrey Network at the beginning of her final year on air.

In a candid interview with 11-year-old Jaden Jefferson, the young reporter asked the media mogul what she would have done differently in her storied life and career, with Oprah, 65, confessing she'd have preferred to have staggered her workload.

"I would probably have ended my show and then tried to start a network, because what I did was I tried to tried to do both at the same time," she shared, in the clip set to air on Tuesday's instalment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "If I had it to do over, I would end that show, take a break, figure out the next move and then move on."

The star was full of praise for Jaden, and offered him some words of encouragement, urging him to block out the "haters" from his life and push forward with his ambitions.

"You just have to know how to put that in balance, know what you want, and keep striving for that, and not letting all those haters affect you," Oprah said.