Eddie Murphy not 'obsessing' over Oscars speculation

Eddie Murphy isn't obsessing over reports he could receive an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of comedian Rudy Ray Moore in Dolemite Is My Name.

The comedy legend has largely stayed out of the limelight in recent years, with the film, a passion project about one of his heroes which he also produced, only his second since 2012.

Dolemite Is My Name has received rave early reviews and sparked speculation Eddie could be set for his second Oscars nod, following his 2007 Best Supporting Actor nomination for Dreamgirls.

Despite being tipped as a contender, the 58-year-old is keeping his cool, telling Variety: "It's nice when that happens, but I don't obsess about that stuff."

Eddie missed out back in 2007, with critics speculating that the terrible reception for his comedy Norbit, released shortly before the ceremony, nixed his chances, but the funnyman is just happy his new movie has made it into cinemas.

"Most movies don't work and most TV shows don't work," he explains. "Most records you never hear. So, when you do one that comes together, it's really rewarding because nobody set out to do a bad movie."

The Beverly Hills Cop star is currently on the comeback trail, starring in a sequel to his 1988 comedy classic Coming to America, and preparing for his Netflix stand-up specials. However, he says what he really wants to do is get home and relax.

"I'm excited about getting back to the couch," Eddie adds. "So I'm gonna do couple of movies, go on the road, do some stand-up, then get back to the couch."