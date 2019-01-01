Joaquin Phoenix wooed Rooney Mara over email

Joaquin Phoenix wooed his fiancee Rooney Mara over email, as the pair were too shy to talk to each other on set.

The quirky Hollywood couple first met while filming Spike Jonze's 2013 movie Her, but only got together several years later.

According to a new Vanity Fair profile, the Joker actor believed Mara disliked him, but he later discovered she was just shy after chatting over email.

"She's the only girl I ever looked up on the Internet," he tells the magazine. "We were just friends, email friends. I'd never done that. Never looked up a girl online."

The pair appeared opposite each other again, as Jesus Christ and the title character in Garth Davis's 2018 biblical drama Mary Magdalene.

Phoenix also reveals The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo star has made him realise how lucky he has been in his career to get so many good roles.

"Rooney said to me the other night, 'Do you realise how many great opportunities you've had? These films?'" he recalls. "I said it's true, I've been so fortunate, so many movies where I was like, 'I don't know if I'll ever be able to top this experience.'"

In Joker, Phoenix plays Arthur Fleck, a mentally ill man who becomes the titular comic book villain, with the film already making headlines due to fears it may inspire others to violence.

Defending the movie, the 44-year-old adds: "You can't blame movies for a world that is so f**ked up that anything can trigger it. That's kind of what the movie is about. It's not a call to action. If anything it's a call to self-reflection to society."

Joker debuts in cinemas on 4 October.