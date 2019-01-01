NEWS Angelina Jolie 'happy to feel strong again' following Brad Pitt divorce Newsdesk Share with :







Angelina Jolie was ready to have some fun again as she reprised her role as Disney villain Maleficent after finalising her divorce from Brad Pitt.



The actress stars in the leading role in the upcoming Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and revealed during a press conference for the movie on Monday that she was ready to "fully embrace" the character this time round.



"I got a call and they said: 'We thought you were the only person who can play Maleficent. It's so obvious,'" she recalled. "And everybody else says, 'Well, it's so obvious'. You just think, 'I'm really not sure how I'm supposed to take that, and yet I love her!'



"So maybe I just needed to fully embrace it at this time in my life... You know years ago when we first did it, I was like... She's a bit wild and full-on and a bit much and fun."



However, after finalising her divorce from her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, and moving forward with her personal life, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star confessed she has a newfound adoration for the character.



"I've been through different things in my life and I was so happy to feel strong again and to have some fun," she explained. "And I adore being her and there's something about her that I'm now very proud that I'm associated."

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which also stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Fanning, hits theatres on 18 October.