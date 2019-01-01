Kris Jenner: ‘My children give me a purpose’

Kris Jenner relies on her famous family to give her a "purpose" in life.

The reality TV star and self-proclaimed 'momager' catapulted her kids to stardom when she conceived the hit E! series Keeping Up with the Kardashians with executive producer Ryan Seacrest back in 2007.

While sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner - along with their brother Rob Kardashian - have built impressive careers throughout the 12 years and 17 seasons the show has been on air, Kris insists she relies on her kids as much as they do her.

“When I’m needed, I’m at my best. When I’m not needed, I get restless. I get anxious," she shared in a cover interview for CR Fashion Book. "I want my kids to need me because it gives me purpose. I’m the captain of the ship. So it’s my responsibility to make sure everybody’s okay.”

The cover marks Kris' first high-fashion magazine feature with her daughters in four years. And when it was suggested she's often credited for keeping her family afloat, the star claimed it was the love between each of them that enabled them to thrive.

“When I love, I love really hard. And I’m all-in. I expect a lot and I set the bar really high... I will give everything I have – physically, emotionally, spiritually, financially, I’m in,” she explained. “When you love unconditionally, that’s a huge thing. Because that means that you love through anything. Love is a very powerful emotion, and it just doesn’t come and go for me. It’s like the perfect storm.”

Issue 15 of CR Fashion Book is available from 3 October.