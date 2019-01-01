Joaquin Phoenix barely talked to Robert De Niro on Joker set

Joaquin Phoenix barely talked to Robert De Niro while shooting their new movie Joker due to their method acting styles.

Phoenix plays Arthur Fleck, a mentally ill man who becomes the titular comic book villain in the new movie, with De Niro starring as a talk show host Fleck idolises, and although the Walk the Line actor is a huge admirer of his co-star, they barely spoke during filming.

"I didn't like to talk to him on set," Phoenix told Vanity Fair magazine. "The first day we said good morning, and beyond that I don't know that we talked much."

De Niro added: "His character and my character, we didn't need to talk about anything. We just say, 'Do the work. Relate as the characters to each other.' It makes it simpler and we don't (talk). There's no reason to."

The pair also clashed on the need to do a read-through of their lines, with the veteran star insisting they go through the script and Phoenix reluctant to do so. However, they resolved their differences and shared a hug after going through their lines in De Niro's company offices in New York.

Despite the clash, the Her star is still full of admiration for the 76-year-old acting legend.

"He is my favourite American actor," Phoenix gushed. "I got the impression from him that he did things in (a) scene, certain behaviours, certain gestures or movements, whether the camera was on him and registering it or not."

Joker director Todd Phillips previously told The New York Times that his leading man would storm off set in the middle of a scene and leave his co-stars baffled.

"In the middle of the scene, he'll just walk away and walk out," he explained. "And the poor other actor thinks it's them and it was never them - it was always him, and he just wasn't feeling it."

Joker debuts in cinemas on Friday.