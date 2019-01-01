Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split - report

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly split after two years of dating.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and rapper, who share 20-month-old daughter Stormi, "tried to make the relationship work for a while", a source told TMZ. However, they are said to have made the decision to call time on their romance several weeks ago.

The insider noted that neither Kylie nor Travis have decided whether or not the split will be permanent, with another source telling People that "they are taking some time but not done (with their relationship)".

"They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles," the source continued.

The couple managed to get through a rough patch in March, when Kylie thought Travis was cheating. He denied that and they moved on.

Kylie and Travis, along with their adorable daughter, were last seen together at the premiere of his Netflix documentary Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly on 28 August. The pair will continue to co-parent Stormi amid the split, The Blast reported, sharing custody 50/50.

The make-up mogul also hasn't posted anything on her social media involving Travis since 10 September. In addition, the musician was noticeably absent when Kylie attended the wedding of Justin and Hailey Bieber in South Carolina on Monday, with the reality TV star opting instead to take little Stormi as her date.

Neither Kylie nor Travis have publicly commented on the split reports.