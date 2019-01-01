Rami Malek: 'I miss playing Freddie Mercury'

Rami Malek was thrilled to join Queen onstage at the Global Citizen Festival in New York on Saturday, because he misses playing late frontman Freddie Mercury.

The Oscar winner joined Brian May, Roger Taylor and singer Adam Lambert for the big gig in Central Park after he initially thought he was just going backstage to say a quick hello.

"It's so special to spend time with them and and it's the first time I got to be with them backstage and in the green room," Malek shared on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday. "Then I did a walkout with them (onto the stage). They were like, 'Why don't you do this with us? Why don't you walk out (from) backstage before we open the curtain and do the show?'

"In all the research (for Bohemian Rhapsody), I had a chance to see Freddie do that so many times so to be a part of that... was absolutely extraordinary... I miss it. I miss being onstage and performing - it's a rush like no other. Being in front of the camera and working as an actor is one thing, but doing what they do, it's on a different level of an adrenaline rush... that gratification."

He's also very happy to have played a part in introducing the band to a younger generation.

"What's extraordinary now is you see young kids coming out and this whole new generation," he smiled. "That kind of response and that energy... is something extraordinary."

Malek recreated a number of Queen's performances for Bohemian Rhapsody, most notably their set at the historic 1985 Live Aid concert, which he previously described as a career highlight.