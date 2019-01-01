Jordan Peele signs five-year deal with Universal

Jordan Peele has signed a multi-million dollar five-year deal with Universal.

The Oscar winner's production company Monkeypaw Productions has agreed a new contract with Universal Pictures which will see Peele's movies released by the studio until 2024, according to Variety.

The nine-figure deal was announced by studio chief Donna Langley, who said that the 40-year-old has "established himself as a premier voice and original storyteller with global appeal."

"He is leading a new generation of filmmakers that have found a way to tap into the cultural zeitgeist with groundbreaking content that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds," she added.

Peele heaped praise on Langley and her team at Universal and thanked them for supporting him with his 2017 directorial debut Get Out and his horror Us, which was released earlier this year.

"It would not have been possible to make Get Out and Us without the endless trust and support we received from Donna Langley and the team at Universal," he said. "Their willingness to take risks and their commitment to original content makes them the perfect collaborative partner for Monkeypaw. I couldn't be more excited for what lies ahead."

Peele is currently in development on two feature films for Universal, on which he will serve as writer, director and producer, while Monkeypaw is producing a remake of the 1992 movie Candyman, which Peele has written with Win Rosenfeld.

The funnyman, who rose to fame on his hit TV show Key & Peele, won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out.