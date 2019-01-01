Laverne Cox urges men to 'slide into her DM's' as she gets back in the dating game

Laverne Cox has urged men to "slide into my DM's" as she gets back into the dating game following her split from Kyle Draper.

The Orange Is The New Black star took to her Instagram page recently to share a post encouraging potential suitors to be forward in their approach.

“Single lady here. It’s ok to slide into my DM’s gentlemen. Don’t be scared. Just be respectful. Los Angeles area preferred. Talk soon. #TransIsBeautiful,” she wrote.

The 35-year-old actress split from record label boss Kyle in June after two years of dating. Announcing their break-up at the time, Laverne posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram explaining that she hadn't given up on love despite the split.

"(Draper) and I have broken up. After much soul searching and tears from both of us, we have decided it’s time for us to go our separate ways. We decided we should make a public statement since our relationship was public in ways neither of us anticipated. This is that public statement," she wrote.

"We know our relationship meant so much to so many people, especially trans folks, giving them hope that this kind of love is possible for them as well," the actress continued. "That hope, the hope for love has not waned for me in the face of this breakup but rather is fortified. Knowing that we are both capable of giving and receiving love with this level of kindness, respect, trust, affection, depth, and intensity has been so healing and life affirming for us both."