Rumer Willis labels mother Demi Moore a 'beacon of strength' following memoir release

Rumer Willis is full of respect for her mother Demi Moore for publishing her candid memoir Inside Out.

The star recently released the book, which details how she struggled following a miscarriage and began using drugs and alcohol as her marriage to Ashton Kutcher fell apart.

Demi has been praised for speaking so openly about her difficult experiences, and her eldest daughter Rumer - who the Ghost star shares with actor ex-husband Bruce Willis - couldn't be more proud, calling her mother a "beacon of strength".

"I'm so proud of her vulnerability, and I think so many women have watched her, and just as her daughters watch her, as this beacon of strength and this kind of leader," she shared on Tuesday's instalment of U.S. talk show The Talk. "And I think, what I really respect about her is that she is never the victim in her stories. She takes accountability. She takes responsibility, and mind you, this is her perspective, her story, and she's the first one to say that.

"She's allowing herself to show everyone that you can go through some really difficult, hard things, and you can still be someone who is thriving and taking accountability and just being a strong survivor."

Rumer previously told the Wall Street Journal's WSJ. magazine she "saw a different side" to her mother in the book, explaining: "It made so much sense, to see her whole childhood detailed... It was like having a bunch of puzzle pieces put together."