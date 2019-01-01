Ruby Rose gained perspective on others' health concerns after back surgery

Ruby Rose gained a new insight into the health concerns of others after undergoing emergency surgery to correct two herniated discs in her back.

The Batwoman star had the operation after suffering an injury when she filmed an extended stunt for The CW show. While she was initially told by doctors she had a broken rib, the pain of which was radiating into her neck, an MRI revealed the full extent of her back issues. Her consultant then told Ruby that if she didn't have surgery to fix the issue, she risked becoming a paraplegic, at which point the 33-year-old quickly got herself to the hospital.

While the Orange is the New Black actress is recovering well following the operation, she said during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday that the situation made her wonder about how other people cope.

"It got me thinking about a lot of things," she explained. "Like, for instance, how do people pay for the surgery if they need it? What happens if someone has the same diagnosis as me but they don't have insurance and they can't get the surgery? It's not a cheap surgery. And they have to just live with not knowing if they're going to become a paraplegic? It was kinda terrifying. And then I discovered that my insurance didn't pay for it! And I was like, 'Wait a minute, this is America. But at least I had the funds to pay... I appreciate everything."