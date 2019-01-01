Aaron Paul embraced Breaking Bad return after film career struggles

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul was eager to reprise his Jesse Pinkman character for the cult TV series' new film sequel after his big screen career failed to take off.

The actor, who played the troubled drug dealer on the show between 2008 to 2013 and earned three Emmys for his work, struggled to repeat his success in movies like Need for Speed and Exodus: Gods and Kings, which both flopped at the box office.

"I was so spoiled at the height of Breaking Bad," he told Vulture. "I was being offered everything."

But Paul's popularity quickly waned and the roles started to dry up.

"You do one commercial film that's not the success they think it's going to be, and you're damned," he added.

The 40-year-old decided to cut ties with his management team after his handlers convinced him to turn down one project, which he does not name, that would go on to become a "monster, monster hit".

"There were some big thorns in my side that I had to let go," he shared.

Things turned around when Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan offered him the chance to reprise Pinkman in El Camino, and Paul recalls his wife, Lauren Parsekian, was relieved when the opportunity came in.

"My wife knew all of this was going on, so when I told her what Vince wanted to do, she threw her arms around me," he recalled. "She knew it was an opportunity for me to spread my wings again."

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie debuts on Netflix on 11 October.