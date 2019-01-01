Renee Zellweger hopes Judy Garland's daughters come round to biopic

Renee Zellweger hopes Judy Garland's daughters recognise that her biopic of their mother was made with "affection" - even if they can't watch it.

Renee has earned plaudits for her portrayal of the tragic singer and actress in Judy, which focuses on her disastrous run at London's Talk of the Town nightclub shortly before her death aged 47 in 1969.

Both of Judy's daughters Lorna Luft and Liza Minnelli have reportedly indicated they won't watch the film to protect their memories of their mother.

In an interview on U.K. breakfast TV show Lorraine on Wednesday, Renee said she understands why both may not be keen, but added: "It's an emotional thing and probably a very complicated thing but my hope is it will be recognised as this expression of affection and adoration and a proclamation of her importance."

Lorna, 66, has urged fans to revisit her mother's movies, which include The Wizard of Oz, Meet Me in St. Louis, and the 1954 version of A Star Is Born, if they want to learn more about her.

Renee also dug into Judy's body of work to inform her performance, telling host Lorraine Kelly she had watched every bit of available footage she could find while researching the role.

"This whole experience just felt like a really spoilt rotten greedy exploration," the Bridget Jones's Diary star explained. "Diving into the legacy of her work every day, can you think of a better job? Then it's your professional obligation to watch every YouTube video you could find, every book, and look at those photographs all day long, listen to that music, learn those songs, it was heaven."

Judy is in cinemas now.