Jessica Lange has had 'enough' of American Horror Story

Jessica Lange has ruled out making further appearances on FX anthology series American Horror Story.

The actress appeared in starring roles in the show's first four seasons, and was noticeably absent before reprising her season one role of Constance Langdon during the 2018 series, American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

But now Lange has had "enough" of the show, telling Entertainment Weekly: "I feel like I got the best of it in those first four seasons. Great characters.

"It was exciting to do... I worked with some of my favourite actors but I can't see that we could ever get back to that."

Explaining why she agreed to her brief comeback, the 70-year-old added: "Just that tiny little reprise, that part, that was enough."

The star is now appearing in Ryan Murphy's new Netflix musical comedy series The Politician, but recently suggested she could be set to quit TV altogether.

"It would take something very, very different and special to jump back into (series television)," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "At this point, I'm not sure I'm not finished.... I might have come to the end of it."