Kevin Smith sickened by Harvey Weinstein support call

Director Kevin Smith felt sick to his stomach after speaking to Harvey Weinstein shortly before the movie mogul's fall from grace amid sexual misconduct allegations.

The director claims he received a call out of the blue from the former Miramax CEO just a week before two bombshell articles exposing Weinstein's alleged misconduct and bad behaviour were published by The New Yorker and the New York Times in October, 2017.

"I felt sick to my stomach," Kevin tells Business Insider, noting Harvey was discussing a possible film project during the surprise call. "He was starting to circle the wagons."

Harvey launched Kevin's moviemaking career after Miramax picked up the director's first feature, Clerks, in 1994, and the director wrote off all the sexual assault chatter about the producer as idle gossip before it dawned on him that there may have been an ulterior motive for Weinstein calling him after a decade had passed since they last talked.

"It was him looking to see who was a friend still because his life was about to shift completely," Smith speculates. "And I used to be a defence guy. I wrote a piece in Variety on how he's still got the edge when people would go after him like, 'Harvey's lost his touch'."

Kevin has since come out insisting on Twitter that he is "ashamed" Weinstein financed his films.