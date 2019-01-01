NEWS Tyler Perry used strength of faith to forgive abusive father and childhood molesters Newsdesk Share with :







Movie mogul Tyler Perry prayed heavily to find the strength to forgive his abusive father and the adults who molested him as a child.



The Acrimony director and actor admits it took him years to let go of the resentment he felt toward his dad Emmitt Perry, who he accuses of inflicting extremely violent beatings on him when he was a kid.



“Holding on was hurting me more than him,” he tells People. “(It took) a tremendous amount of prayer (to forgive my dad), but the biggest thing that helped me understand it is that me holding on to what I was holding on to wasn’t hurting him…but it was killing me."



Tyler also struggled for years with the weight of molestation, with the star explaining he was sexually abused by three different family acquaintances, two males and one female, by the time he was 10 years old.



“It was rape,” he recalls of the abuse. “I didn’t know what was going on or the far-reaching effects of it. I just moved through it.”



Tyler, a devout Christian, believes in the power of forgiveness and insists his life is so much better now that he's forgiven his abusers.



“I’m telling you, the shift and forgiveness in me left me raw because it was a weight inside. Once I let it go, I literally felt lighter inside," he shares. “I chose to be as positive and inspirational and I can, because I don’t want to feel that again."