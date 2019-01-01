Terrence Howard pauses retirement plans for wrestling drama Triumph

Empire star Terrence Howard has put his retirement plans on hold after joining Brett Leonard’s new film Triumph, opposite Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte.

Last month (Sep19), Howard revealed he was planning to quit acting once the current and final season of his TV drama ended.

"I'm done with acting, I’m done pretending," he told news show Extra. "I’m just focusing on bringing truth to the world."

But it appears he has had a change of heart and he will also executive produce the film, alongside Michael D. Coffey, who also wrote the film based on his life story.

Production on the film, about a teen with mild cerebral palsy who dreams of becoming a high school wrestler, is currently underway in Los Angeles, according to Deadline.

"I’m proud to be a part of this important film, Triumph, that highlights virtues such as sacrifice, perseverance, and the infinite strength of the human spirit; overcoming adversity while promoting anti-bullying, and inclusivity for young people with disabilities. My family and I are honored to support the United Cerebral Palsy Foundation with this film," Howard says.

Howard has also signed on to Cut Throat City, in which he'll star alongside Eiza Gonzalez, Ethan Hawke, and Wesley Snipes.