Shay Mitchell devastated at prospect of C-section

Shay Mitchell is determined to avoid a C-section when she gives birth to her first child, because she wants to get straight back to work afterwards.

The pregnant 32-year-old recently announced her plan for "no maternity leave" following the imminent arrival of her daughter with her Canadian actor boyfriend, Matte Babel, but in a new clip from her YouTube series, Almost Ready, which aired on Wednesday, Shay is seen crying after an ultrasound image reveals her baby is in the breech position, which may make a natural birth impossible.

"I can’t even talk about this. It’s actually gonna make me upset," she sobs in the footage. "It's not just the surgery, it's the recovery time. I cannot be bedridden for however long it's gonna be."

Babel, 38, tries to calm down his partner, telling her, "I know, but they’re gonna spin her (baby) today. Placenta’s out of the way, you have lots of fluid and the baby’s sitting high. There’s no question she’s gonna turn today."

Shay adds, "My entire team knows that there's no maternity leave for me."