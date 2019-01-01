Al Pacino didn't think The Irishman would get made

Al Pacino didn't think that The Irishman was ever going to get made.

The three-and-a-half hour-long gangster drama, directed by Martin Scorsese, is based on the 2004 book I Heard You Paint Houses and was optioned in 2007.

However, rising production costs and scheduling issues meant that the movie's start date was constantly being pushed back, leaving Pacino worried that it was dead in the water.

"I didn't think it was going to get made," he told Variety. "At some point, I sort of thought, 'Well, that was a good idea, but a lot of those come along and never happen.'"

The movie follows the true story of mob hitman Frank 'The Irishman' Sheeran, played by Robert De Niro, who was allegedly involved in the 1975 disappearance of notorious union boss Jimmy Hoffa, played by Pacino.

Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Jesse Plemons and Bobby Cannavale also star in Scorsese's epic, which will be released by Netflix.

The Oscar-winning director opened up about his unusual decision to opt for the streaming giant, but he confessed that they were the only studio that could afford the project's $175 million (£142 million) price tag.

"We needed to make an expensive picture," Scorsese explained. "The movie business is changing hour by hour - not necessarily for the better - and many of the places we would have gone to for funding in the past were no longer viable. Then we started talking to Netflix. We agreed on everything, most importantly that we all wanted to make the same movie. So we went forward."

The Irishman will be released in cinemas on 1 November before being available to stream on Netflix on 27 November.