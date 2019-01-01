Goldie Hawn leads celebrations as granddaughter Rani turns one

Goldie Hawn led the celebrations as she paid tribute to her granddaughter Rani Rose on her first birthday on Wednesday.

The Overboard actress shared a snap of Rani, the child of her daughter Kate Hudson and partner Danny Fujikawa, on her Instagram page, wearing a sweet red patterned dress.

"Happy 1st birthday to my granddaughter Rani Rose Fujikawa," Goldie wrote alongside the picture. "Our new little princess flower who makes us jump for joy."

Kate also marked her daughter's special day, sharing a sweet video of her daughter with clips from the past year, including her giggling at her mum as she showered her with kisses.

"And what a year it's a been... A big Happy 1st Birthday to Rani Rose," the screen star captioned the video, along with a chocolate cake emoji.

Fool's Gold star Kate also celebrated her daughter's birthday slightly early when she had a joint party with her Rani's friend Yale, who was also turning one.

Posting a picture of herself, Rani and Danny with Yale and his family in front of a giant cake decorated for the two babies, Kate wrote: "Happy 1st birthday to little Yale and an early celebration for my little Rani Rose. What a year!"

Kate is also mother to 15-year-old son Ryder and eight-year-old son Bingham from previous relationships.

Earlier this year, she revealed she was trying to balance the masculinity and femininity in their house after the arrival of Rani.

"It's great - it's a lot right now, I'm not going to lie - it's busy in the house. It's a lot trying to juggle and manage... But it's good," she shared.