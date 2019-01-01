Will Smith 'lost touch with his courage' as he got older

Will Smith is desperately trying to summon the "wild courage" he felt in his 20s.

The star appears in the upcoming movie Gemini Man as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin who faces off against a younger, faster, cloned version of himself that is trying to kill him.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019 in California on Wednesday, the 51-year-old reflected on what he'd tell his younger self if given the chance, and confessed his fondness for that time in his life.

"Will in his twenties wasn't listening to nothing that nobody had to say, so I wouldn't tell his dumba*s nothing," the star laughed. "But there were certain qualities that I had in my twenties that I have been trying to recover in the last couple of years.

"Young Will was wildly courageous to the level of foolishness... I would want to ask my younger self about the source of that courage because I've actually lost touch with that source. I have to manipulate it a little bit more than I used to.

The Men in Black actor went on to share he's been trying to find those same levels of courage once more by doing daredevil acts, explaining: "So my birthday last year, I did bungee jumping out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon.

"A part of that foolishness was trying to get rid of the fear that I had taken on as I become more successful. I didn't become more brave. I became more fearful as I got older."

Gemini Man hits theatres 11 October.