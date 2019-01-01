Gwyneth Paltrow delayed moving in with husband for children's sake

Gwyneth Paltrow delayed moving in with her husband Brad Falchuk to give their children time to get used to their blended family.

Gwyneth and Brad, who each have two children from past relationships, celebrated their first anniversary as a married couple on Monday, but only moved in together a month ago.

Asked by U.S. late night TV host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday about the reason for the delay, the Iron Man star said that it was to give their kids time to get used to their relationship and new siblings.

"I think really because we have, we each have two teenaged (sic) children whom we love very much, but we were just trying to be mindful and give them a little space and not move too quickly," she explained.

The 47-year-old actress is mum to 15-year-old daughter Apple and 13-year-old son Moses with her ex-husband, Coldplay rocker Chris Martin, while TV director Brad shares two kids, Isabella and Brody, with his first wife Suzanne.

She and Chris have remained close following their split, holidaying together with their kids and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

Gwyneth marked her first anniversary in low-key fashion, posting a selfie of herself and her hubby by the beach, which she captioned: "Year one, done."