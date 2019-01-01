Will Smith surprises tech start-up with instant $10,000 investment

Will Smith stunned the bosses of a start-up tech company on Wednesday (02Oct19) when he agreed invest $10,000 (£8,000) in their firm.

The Aladdin star was a guest at the TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2019 event in San Francisco, California when he announced he would be handing over a windfall to the winner of an impromptu elevator pitch contest.

Bosses at Socionado.com, a business that helps companies with their presence on social media, picked up the cash, with Smith explaining he was hooked by their pitch.

"As I built out my social media team, that was the idea - I wanted to take back my storytelling," Will said. "I think that’s hugely important."

The star then invited the winners onstage to memorialise the moment with a photo.

"That was really the best pitch, so we’re gonna rock a selfie," Will smiled while posing for a snap with Socionado.com's founder.

Smith has been interested in tech investment for a while, founding his company Dreamers VC with Japanese soccer star Keisuke Honda in a bid to make more software and digital dreams come true.

"I had already been investing and he had already been investing and our values were in alignment," he said of establishing Dreamers VC with Honda. "We want to solve some of the world’s problems. We want to do well by doing good."