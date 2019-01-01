Cardi B working on new movie following Hustlers success

Cardi B has already landed another acting gig following the success of her film debut in Hustlers.

The Bodak Yellow rapper appears alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Lizzo in the movie, about a group of strippers who set up an initiative to scam wealthy men when the sex industry bottoms out following the financial crisis of the late 2000s.

The film was the star's first feature film acting gig, and in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, she insisted it's definitely not her last.

"I enjoyed it, and I just couldn't believe I was on set for like 16 hours and then like... is this what actors gotta go through?" she said of making the movie. "Artists, we have long days but it's just full of excitement, like we move around we're doing something. Like, you gotta wait in the trailer until it's your turn, you gotta do the same scene like 20 times."

When host Ellen asked her, "You're not going to do that again aren't you?" Cardi responded: "Oh yes I am. Yup. I am going to film for a movie this month."

Probing the star as to why she wanted to repeat the experience after describing that she didn't enjoy the process of acting, the I Like It rapper joked: "I enjoy the cheques."

The musician also claimed she accepted her judging role on Netflix's hip-hop competition series Rhythm + Flow for the money, but revealed she naturally became invested in the show's contestants.

"We did it for the cheque, but once we were there... you know something, I grew a connection to the contestants," she told host Ellen. "I was really emotional the last day. I was so sad."