Robert De Niro's lawyer fires back at former assistant's 'absurd' lawsuit

Robert De Niro's lawyer has fired back at allegations he treated a former executive assistant badly by calling them "absurd".

Graham Chase Robinson filed suit against the movie veteran on Thursday, accusing him of making hateful and "sexually-charged comments", talking to her while he urinated and gender discrimination, among other things.

"He does not accept the idea that men should treat women as equals," her complaint read. "He does not care that gender discrimination in the workplace violates the law."

The plaintiff is suing for gender discrimination, harassment, back pay and labour law violations, but De Niro's lawyer insists his client has nothing to worry about.

"The allegations made by Graham Chase Robinson against Robert De Niro are beyond absurd," Tom Harvey said.

De Niro and his production company partners at Canal Productions previously sued Robinson in August for allegedly bilking them of over $3 million (£2.5 million) and spending the cash on trips and dog sitters.

In legal documents, filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court, Robinson, who rose up through the company after starting out as the movie star's personal assistant, is also accused of watching hours and hours of Netflix films and shows at work.

Robinson reportedly quit her position as Vice President of Production & Finance in April amid suspicions about her "honesty, integrity, work ethic and motivation", according to documents obtained by Page Six.

"This lawsuit seeks economic damages from a disloyal employee who, despite being in a trusted position, repeatedly and methodically abused her position to misappropriate her employer's funds and property for her personal gain," the complaint read.

The suit demanded repayment of all cash, goods and frequent flyer miles.