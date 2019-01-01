Gwyneth Paltrow has never seen Spider-Man: Homecoming, despite appearing in the movie.

The 47-year-old actress stars as Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), last appearing in this year's record-breaking Avengers: Endgame.

However, even the popularity of her movies isn't enough to encourage the star to sit down and watch them, as she revealed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday.

"This is so embarrassing," Paltrow said, after host Jimmy reminded her of a conversation she had back in June with co-star Jon Favreau on his Netflix joint The Chef Show, when she insisted she didn't appear in the hit movie alongside him.

"I just got confused," she explained to Jimmy. "There's so many of these wonderful Marvel, interconnecting movies and I thought that it was an Avengers movie, but it was not... Was Spider-Man himself (actor Tom Holland) offended by this? Was he OK with it?"

Paltrow then went on to make the bombshell confession, adding: "I never actually saw the movie. I mean, wait! Cut that out, take that back! S**t!"

The revelation comes after the Oscar-winning actress confessed to her Iron Man co-star that she'd completely forgotten she was in the 2017 Marvel film.

"We were in Spider-Man together," Favreau said in the episode. "Remember we were on Spider-Man?"

"We weren't in Spider-Man," a confused Paltrow replied, telling the director that she was in Avengers.

"No, you were in Spider-Man also. Remember, Spider-Man at the end and Tom Holland's there and you're gonna walk out and do a press conference? And I give you the ring?" Favreau asked.

"Oh, yes. That was Spider-Man?! Oh my God!" Paltrow laughed.