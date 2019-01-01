Rami Malek and Daniel Craig locked lips while rehearsing Bond scene

Rami Malek and Daniel Craig found themselves sharing a smooch while rehearsing a scene for their new James Bond movie.

The actors co-star in No Time to Die, in which Craig portrays 007 and Malek the villain, and while workshopping a particularly difficult scene, the colleagues found themselves locking lips.

"We had a scene that was a very complicated scene and (Daniel and I) were rehearsing for it with our terrific director, Cary Joji Fukunaga," Rami recalled of the moment on Wednesday during an appearance The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"We're sitting at a table over hours just batting about ideas back and forth. And we finally cracked this really challenging scene."

The breakthrough moment quickly turned into a kiss, with Rami explaining: "He (Daniel) grabbed me, picked me up... I can't tell if I initiated the next moment, if it was him or I but a kiss transpired between the two of us. I'm going to say that Daniel initiated it and I was very taken aback... I took a moment, caught my breath, and I looked out and said, 'So, does this make me a Bond Girl?'"

No Time to Die, which also stars Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz and Lea Seydoux, is set for release in April.