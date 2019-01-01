NEWS Martin Scorsese: 'Marvel movies are not cinema' Newsdesk Share with :







Martin Scorsese has sparked outrage on social media by saying Marvel movies are "not cinema".



The Oscar-winning filmmaker, best known for his epic dramas such as Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas and The Aviator, was asked about the hugely successful Marvel movies, which have raked in more than $8.5 billion (£6.9 billion) since 2008.



However, Scorsese was harsh in his response, and told Empire magazine that he had tried and failed to watch the films, and ended up feeling sorry for the Avengers stars, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson.



"I don't see them. I tried, you know? But that's not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being," he shared.



The 76-year-old is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated gangster epic, The Irishman, which brings together Hollywood legends Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and longtime Scorsese collaborator, Joe Pesci.



Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige previously opened up about the criticism his superhero movies had received and insisted that the studio were more concerned with pleasing cinemagoers than landing big awards.



"Maybe it's easy to dismiss VFX or flying people or spaceships or billion dollar grosses. I think it is easy to say that you have already been awarded in a certain way," Feige said last year. "(Alfred) Hitchcock never won best director, so it's very nice, but it doesn't mean everything. I would much rather be in a room full of engaged fans."